Access to Care: Are You Waiting Longer than a Month to be Scheduled for a Colonoscopy?

Scheduling a colonoscopy is a vital step in preventive care, particularly for individuals over age 45 or those with a family history of colon cancer. Waiting to schedule this crucial procedure can cause anxiety. Many factors contribute to delays in getting the procedure done, such as high demand for gastroenterology services, limited availability of doctors who perform the procedure, and a lengthy referral process.

Colonoscopy is instrumental in early detection of colorectal cancer, polyps, and other gastrointestinal diseases. Early detection significantly increases the chances of survival, and treatment can prevent the progression of a potentially life-threatening condition.

If you are having to wait a long time to schedule a colonoscopy, please reach out to GI Alliance of Illinois in St. Charles. We can typically schedule your visit in under four weeks if the reason for the procedure is preventative screening. Our in-office Endo Suite receives extremely high patient satisfaction scores, and offers both the best technology available and the comfort patients need. Also, the cost of this procedure can be less at an outpatient setting relative to a hospital setting.

To schedule a preventative screening colonoscopy at GI Alliance, please contact our office at 630-208-7388. Certain medical conditions may require a visit to the office before scheduling the procedure.

In-office endoscopy is not Medicare certified, and we do not accept ACOs. We see patients 18 years of age and older.

Timely access to colonoscopies can save lives, reduce healthcare costs, and provide peace of mind for patients. Don’t wait to schedule yours today!

For more information, please contact:

GI Alliance of Illinois - St. Charles

2455 Dean St., Suite A

St. Charles, IL 60175

Ph: (630) 208-7388

gialliance.com/st-charles-il