March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month: What to Know

Colon Cancer Awareness Month, observed every March, plays a critical role in highlighting the importance of early detection and prevention of colon cancer, one of the most common and deadly forms of cancer. This month is dedicated to raising awareness about the disease, its symptoms, and its risk factors, and most importantly, the steps you can take to prevent it.

Colon cancer, also called colorectal cancer, begins in the large intestine or rectum. It often starts as small, benign clumps of cells called polyps that can become cancerous over time. The disease is particularly treacherous because it can develop without any early symptoms. When symptoms do appear, they may include changes in bowel habits, blood in the stool, persistent abdominal discomfort, weakness, or unexplained weight loss.

One of the most powerful tools in fighting colon cancer is early detection. A screening test called a colonoscopy can detect polyps before they turn cancerous. The American Cancer Society recommends that individuals at average risk of colorectal cancer start getting screened regularly at age 45, or sooner if you have a family history of it.

Risk factors for colon cancer include age, African-American race, a personal or family history of colorectal cancer or polyps, inflammatory intestinal conditions, a sedentary lifestyle, diabetes, obesity, and tobacco and alcohol use. Awareness campaigns during Colon Cancer Awareness Month emphasize the importance of understanding these risk factors and taking proactive steps to mitigate them.

The campaign’s blue ribbon symbolizes solidarity with those affected by colon cancer and the collective effort to spread awareness and encourage preventive measures.

Colon Cancer Awareness Month serves as a reminder that through early detection, lifestyle changes, and awareness, the battle against colon cancer can be won. Individuals are encouraged to take charge of their health, get screened, and adopt healthier habits that can significantly reduce their risk of developing this awful disease.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, please contact:

GI Alliance of Illinois - St. Charles

2455 Dean St., Suite A

St. Charles, IL 60175

Ph: (630) 208-7388

gialliance.com/st-charles-il