St. Charles Park District: Cure for cabin fever at January Jamboree

The St. Charles Park District has the perfect answer when families start feeling a touch of cabin fever during the long winter break.

It’s January Jamboree, the park district’s new special event.

“Let’s celebrate the last days of winter break with some fun inside and out,” Nature Programs Supervisor Emily Shanahan said.

January Jamboree will be Saturday, Jan. 7, and features plenty of activities families can enjoy, from turtle races to the opportunity to meet and greet some critters inside Hickory Knolls Discovery Center in St. Charles. There will be several chances for guided hikes on the outside trails, so dress appropriately. Winter is the perfect time for a walk, whether there is snow crunching beneath our boots or a brilliant blue winter sky above.

After getting plenty of fresh air, stop by the campfire for s’mores and hot cocoa. Inside Hickory Knolls Discovery Center there will be winter activities, games, crafts and story time. There will be special appearances by the park district’s mascots – Ollie, June and Stanley – with a chance to win passes for summer use at the aquatics facilities.

Sign up for a January Jamboree time slot – 11 a.m., noon or 1 p.m. – and buy tickets for $7 a person at stcparks.org/events.

“This is the perfect way for families to have snow much fun together with or without the white stuff,” Shanahan said.

Hickory Knolls Discovery Center is open year-round and is the perfect place to drop in during school’s winter break to visit the resident critters and, if temps allow, play outdoors. Twice a day, staff at Hickory Knolls does Hanging with Hickory, a chance for visitors to get up close with an animal ambassador at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily.

And there’s still time to register for No School Nature Days, which are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 28-30. At No School Nature Days, elementary age students can spend the day exploring nature topics with activities, games, crafts and more. Students bring their lunches and a snack.

“At Hickory Knolls, we help families kick cabin fever,” Shanahan said.