Geneva police reports for: June 9-16, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Lauren N. Vago, 39, of the 300 block of South Fordham Avenue, Aurora, was charged June 16 with criminal trespass to residence. Police were called to the 600 block of Oakwood Drive, Geneva, shortly before 10 p.m. where the resident said Vago, his ex-girlfriend, was inside his garage, refusing to leave.

• Francisco Morales, 23, of the 1500 block of South Tyler Road, St. Charles, was charged June 13 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver and improper lane use.

• Tina J. Perry, 44, of the 1200 block of Coventry Lane, Aurora, was charged June 9 with driving under the influence, not having a valid registration, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving with a suspended license.