Elburn police reports: May 12-13

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Gerardo Medina, 21, of the 18000 block of Route 176, Marengo was charged May 12 with unlawful possession of the vehicle title or registration documents.

• Elijah Tischhauser, 27, of the 47W000 block of Indian Creek Trail, Virgil was charged May 13 with unlawful possession of the vehicle title without complete assignment, unlawful possession of registration plate on the vehicle and the operation of uninsured motor vehicle.