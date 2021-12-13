St. Charles police reports: Dec. 13, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Theft

• Wendy Jayne Langman, 56, of the 0N500 block of Armstrong Lane near Geneva, was charged at 5:47 p.m. Dec. 7 with retail theft.

• Vicky Vernice Britton, 46, of the 1300 block of Monomoy Street, Aurora, was charged at 3:09 p.m. Dec. 1 with retail theft.

DUI

Yovani David Bucio, 18, of the 1700 block of Cumberland Green Drive, St. Charles, was charged at 1:04 a.m. Dec. 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding.