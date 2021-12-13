August 08, 2022
St. Charles police reports: Dec. 13, 2021

By Kane County Chronicle staff report

St. Charles Police Department (Sandy Bressner)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Theft

• Wendy Jayne Langman, 56, of the 0N500 block of Armstrong Lane near Geneva, was charged at 5:47 p.m. Dec. 7 with retail theft.

• Vicky Vernice Britton, 46, of the 1300 block of Monomoy Street, Aurora, was charged at 3:09 p.m. Dec. 1 with retail theft.

DUI

Yovani David Bucio, 18, of the 1700 block of Cumberland Green Drive, St. Charles, was charged at 1:04 a.m. Dec. 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding.

