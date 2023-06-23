Batavia school board honors outgoing superintendent, presents preliminary budget

The Batavia school board honored outgoing Superintendent Lisa Hichens, as well as presented the district’s preliminary budget for next year, at Tuesday night’s board meeting.

Hichens is retiring at the end of the month after 22 years of service in Batavia. Her positions have ranged from teaching math at Batavia High School for three years, to becoming dean of students, to assistant principal of learning and then superintendent for the past 10 years.

Board members at the meeting thanked Hichens for her service to the district, and offered congratulations on her retirement.

Aaron Kilburg, board vice president, described Hichens as kind, curious, collaborative, strong, intelligent and humble.

“I can say without reservation to the community that Lisa has given her absolute best every day in service to the students and people of this district,” Kilburg said.

Hichens visited all of Batavia’s schools during her first day on the job, and plans to do the same on her last day as superintendent.

“As I’m walking around the school, it’s a whole journey,” Hichens said. “And it’s so fun to meet people along the way. And all of the characters that I meet— I just feel like everybody— I’ll take you all with me. You’re the best.”

Incoming Superintendent Tom Kim will begin July 1.

Tom Kim will become Batavia School District's new superintendent in July. Kim will succeed Superintendent Lisa Hichens, who will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. (Photo courtesy of Tom Kim )

Drew Ray, vice president of Batavia Education Association, welcomed Kim to the district.

“The BEA is excited to roll up our collective sleeves with senior management and to do the good work together,” Ray said. “It may be summer, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t time to work towards addressing the needs of our students and staff.”

Also at the meeting, Tony Inglese, chief financial officer, reviewed highlights of the preliminary budget.

“It’s still under development and it will continue to undergo revision for the next few months until we adopt it,” Inglese said.

The budget report estimates about $130 million in revenues and about $127 million in expenditures.

Inglese expects that there will be about $2.7 million as a surplus.

However, with unforeseen expenditures, Inglese said that he expects that amount to decline.

“I fully expect that number to dwindle as we sharpen our pencils and get more accurate on salaries and benefits,” Inglese said. “And so if that number gets too small— the very first place that we would turn to is that contingency.”

Based on his calculations, he anticipates a need for an additional 8.2 full time employees, which depends on class section needs.

Inglese also touched on various school renovations happening now, including a kindergarten classroom at J.B. Nelson Elementary School. He had said that the bathroom had asbestos.

Sue Locke, board secretary, spoke on how school repairs had to be completed in sections over an extended time because the district’s referendum did not pass in the April election.

“This is the safety and security of our children in this district that we’re worrying about simply because we did not pass this referendum,” Locke said. “And I think it’s disgraceful. Shame on those that voted no.”