Ramped-up police presence leads to weapons seizures, felony charges

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – Elgin and West Dundee police and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office collaborated to provide proactive patrols and a show of presence over the past two weeks, leading to two arrests and two illegal firearm seizures, according to a news release.

The ramped-up police presence followed following recent shootings in both towns.

Sheriff’s deputies stopped a Dodge Charger for improper lane use and no seat belt on the driver at 7:15 p.m. April 23 in the area of Fleetwood Avenue and McClean Boulevard in Elgin. After developing probable cause to search the vehicle, deputies recovered a loaded Glock P80 handgun, the release stated.

Recovery of the weapon led to the arrest of Romont E. Bowman, 30, of the 1800 block of McKool Avenue, Streamwood, the release stated.

Bowman was charged with felon in possession of a weapon, four counts of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle and possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, all felonies, court records show.

Bowman is being held in the Kane County jail on $100,000 bond. He would have to post $10,000 or 10% to be released on bail. His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday.

In 2016, Bowman pleaded guilty to felony aggravated battery of a police officer, for which he was sentenced to 60 days in jail, community service and 24 months of probation, which was completed Jan 18, 2021, court records show.

The other vehicle occupant, Avisha Easterling, 30, of the 1900 block of East 66th Street, Chicago, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to the release and court records.

Easterling is being held in the Kane County jail on $15,000 bond. She would have to post $1,500 or 10% as bail in order to be released, records show. Easterling’s next court date is Wednesday.

Shortly before 1 a.m. the next day, April 24, deputies stopped a Mitsubishi Mirage in the 1200 block of St. Charles Street, Elgin, after the registration showed the driver or registered owner did not have a valid license, according to the release.

After developing probable cause to search the vehicle, deputies recovered a stolen Smith and Wesson M&P Shield M2.0 handgun loaded with a 30-round magazine, the release stated.

Two men in the vehicle were detained, the release stated.

The investigation is on-going and will be reviewed with the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office for approval of felony charges, the release stated.

Sheriff Ron Hain stated in the release that the initiative with the Elgin police “is an excellent example of our cohesive relationship between law enforcement agencies in Kane.”

“I applaud the efforts of the Elgin Police officers and sheriff’s deputies who continue to work together to prevent violent crime,” Hain stated in the release.

Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley state in the release that her department “has an exceptional working relationship with the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and through this relationship, collaborative efforts take place.”

“These collaborative efforts help to keep Elgin a safe community,” Lalley stated in the release. “I appreciate the dedicated efforts of both the Elgin officers and sheriff’s deputies who continually work to bring swift resolutions to criminal activity and are committed to ensuring safe communities.”