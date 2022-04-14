Batavia man pleads guilty to gun charge; counts of attempted robbery, battery dropped

A Batavia man pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon Thursday in exchange for having charges of armed violence aggravated battery and attempted armed robbery dropped.

Daeshawn J. Clemons, 20, of the 1200 block of East Wilson Street, accepted a sentence of one year in prison. He must serve at least half the sentence before being eligible for parole. He received credit for the 342 days he has spent in jail since his arrest in May 2021.

According to Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Joe Gay, Clemons did not have the authority to possess a weapon.

He was initially charged with attacking a person in the vestibule of an apartment building in the 1200 block of East Wilson in Batavia. The victim was approached by two men who demanded the victim’s belongings. When the victim refused, Clemons and the other man allegedly grabbed at the victim’s pockets, and Clemons hit the victim in the face with a gun, according to authorities.

