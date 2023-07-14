Berwyn man charged in Elburn car theft

ELBURN – A Berwyn man is being held in the Kane County jail, accused of stealing a brown 2017 Kia Forte from the Elburn Metra Station, then leading police on a low-speed chase before being stopped by spike strips, according to a news release from Elburn Police Chief Nicholas Sikora.

Joshua D. Devine-Cox, 21, of the 1600 block of S. Harlem Avenue, Berwyn, with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen credit cards, resisting arrest, fleeing and eluding police, according to the release.

Elburn police saw Devine-Cox walking in the area of the Elburn Metra parking lot about 1:30 a.m. Friday. Devine-Cox told the officer he didn’t need assistance, so the officer left and continued on his patrol, according to the release.

A few minutes later, the same officer saw Devine-Cox driving the brown Kia, but he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection at Station Boulevard and Anderson Road.

When the officer attempted a traffic stop, Devine-Cox just drove through the neighborhood of the Elburn Station subdivision, out onto Anderson Road south then went east on Keslinger Road, according to the release.

Devine-Cox proceeded at a low speed and refused to stop, police said.

Kane County Sheriff’s deputies set up spike strips near the intersection of Keslinger and Randall roads, which deflated two of the Kia’s tires. Devine-Cox stopped the car and ran, according to the release.

Police eventually found Devine-Cox hiding in a waste cooking oil bin behind a restaurant in the 1300 block of Commons Drive in Geneva, according to the release.

When he was taken into custody, Divine-Cox was also found to be in possession of several stolen credit cards and ID’s, according to the release.

During this time, the vehicle’s owner reported that his 2017 Kia Forte was stolen from the employee parking lot at the Elburn Metra coach yard, according to the release.

Police from Geneva, Campton Hills, St. Charles and the South Elgin also assisted Elburn.

Sikora referred questions about the Kia’s value to Kelly Blue Book, which estimated its value at about $14,000.

Devine-Cox was released on a $15,000 personal recognizance bond, but details of his next court appearance were not available.