Police investigating after man was shot to death in Aurora Saturday morning

Aurora police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left a man dead.

According to a press release, police responded to a call for a person with a weapon on the 400 block of Weston Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. on April 12.

When officers arrived they found a 35-year-old man with two gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Prime Healthcare Mercy Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead at 7:47 a.m.

Detectives from the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Bureau are investigating. The Kane County Coroner’s Office had an autopsy scheduled for Monday to confirm the victim’s identity and determine the exact cause of death.

Police said preliminary information suggests the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the victim and an acquaintance and that there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.

