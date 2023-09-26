Kane Democratic Women to host panel on health care inequities

BATAVIA – Kane County Democratic Women will host a panel discussion, “What the Health?” 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 21, at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, the group announced in a news release.

Panelists, who are health care specialists, will discuss inequities in healthcare and steps the public can take to identify issues and bring about change.

Following the presentation, the audience will have an opportunity to ask questions.

Dr. Monica Maalouf, M.D., Associate Program Director, Internal Medicine; Assistant Professor, Loyola Stritch School of Medicine will moderate a panel discussion.

The program is free, open to the public and the audience can ask questions after the panel discussion.

Panelists will be:

• Licensed clinical social worker Kate McCormack, who is coordinator of the Kane County Health Department Community Health Initiatives and program manager for Kane County Children’s Mental Health Initiatives.

• Dr. Neil Bradford Perlman, medical director, and co-founder of the Colon Cancer Alliance for Research and Education for Lynch Syndrome, which conducts research on colon and uterine cancer caused by this genetic disorder.

• Public health professional Carrie Jackson, whose most recent experience is working with a health department during COVID-19 to provide health services to the most vulnerable patients. She also collaborated with agencies and community-based organizations to address inequities.

• Edith Avila Olea, who holds a master’s degree in public policy, and is policy manager for the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights. Olea advocates for clients at the state level and provides education and outreach for healthcare and social services.

The mission of Kane County Democratic Women seeks to create positive social change through engagement, education, and empowerment.

Meetings are open to the public and held on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. alternating between Carmina’s Mexican Restaurant, 1055 N. Randall Road, Elgin and Oak Street Restaurant, 945 Oak St., North Aurora. The next meeting is Oct. 4 at Carmina’s.