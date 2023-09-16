Fall COVID booster shots coming to Kane County

The new updated COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available in Kane County through primary care providers, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies and local federally qualified health centers, according to a news release. The exact date of availability has yet to be determined.

The Centers for Disease Control advisory panel on Sept. 12 recommended the new COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer for everyone older than 6 months.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the shots will help prevent hospitalizations and severe outcomes and are especially important for those who are over 65, immunocompromised or have chronic medical conditions.

Federally qualified health centers insurance plans will cover the COVID-19 vaccines immediately, but patients should check with their insurance providers before scheduling their appointments as some pharmacies or healthcare providers might be considered out-of-network. Individuals with either Medicare or Medicaid will have access to COVID-19 vaccines at no cost.

Children under age 19 with Vaccines for Children and Children’s Health Insurance Plans can obtain the new COVID vaccine through the Kane County Health Department.

The initial supply of the vaccine is expected to be limited to participating medical providers and gradually increase with production of the vaccines. KCHD will be offering the gap immunization program for qualifying children as the supply becomes available.

To schedule an appointment at the KCHD, call 630-208-3801.

“It is crucial to reemphasize the importance of getting vaccinated not only to protect yourself but also to control the spread of the virus in our community,” said Michael Isaacson, executive director of the Kane County Health Department. “The KCHD is committed to promoting public health and safety and getting vaccinated is a key component in these efforts.”

The IDPH and KCHD also share a concern for another seasonal “tripledemic” of COVID-19, RSV and flu. Last winter, the three respiratory viruses were responsible for the most hospitalizations, according to the release.

The newly approved shots for COVID are considered safe when given at the same time as other vaccines for the flu and RSV.

For additional information and current updates about COVID-19, visit the KCDH’s website at KaneHealth.com or call the health department at 630-208-3801. Additional resources and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.