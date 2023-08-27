Kane County Sheriff’s reports for Aug. 13-21, 2023

Information in Sheriff’s Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Jessica J. Murphy, 39, of the 7N000 block of Irving Avenue, St. Charles Township, was charged Aug. 21 with two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery. The victim told deputies that she punched them multiple times with closed fists.

• Roslynn R. Johnson, 51, of the 43W700 block of Twilight Lane, Lily Lake, was charged Aug. 13 with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, improper lane use and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.