Kane County Sheriff’s Office hosts National Night Out

Armored vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances and a mobile command center were just some of the law enforcement vehicles on display Tuesday night as the Kane County Sheriff’s Office hosted the agency’s annual National Night Out celebration.
Thousands of people showed up for the event held outside the Kane County Sheriff’s Office in St. Charles. The annual event is part of a national program aimed at fostering community relations.
Police agencies in communities across the state and country were holding similar events this week, marking the 40th annual observance of the tradition.
Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said what residents seemed to appreciate most is the close-up interactions they get to have with members of law enforcement. He said many citizens approach officers with kind words of appreciation for their work.
“Every year we meet new folks, and many people return to see what’s happening each year,” Hain said. “We really appreciate everyone’s support.”
National Night Out began in August 1984 with 2.5 million participants in 23 states, and is typically celebrated the first Tuesday in August in much of the U.S. Some agencies also hold the events the weekend before or after Aug. 1.
Hain said Tuesday night’s event was a great, relaxed opportunity for the public to come hang out with their local sheriff’s office and see cool equipment up close. He said not only does his office get better acquainted with the community, but they also educate the public on its abilities.
K-9 police dog handlers offered tutorials, as did Swat members, Bomb technicians and many more. Many local agencies showed up, including the coroner, Emergency Management services, and the forest preserve police, to name a few.
Hain said he also views the event as an opportunity to introduce the public to the various areas they cover, like corrections, court security and their specialty vehicles which cover 550 square miles in the county.
Other vehicles on display include a critical incident response vehicle, a snow plow and the Superior Air Med rescue helicopter which was a big hit with some of the youngsters.
St. Charles residents Sean and Jennifer Denison brought their kids Lillian, 8; London, 5; and Lincoln, 2. Lincoln’s favorite part was the helicopter, while his sister London favored the ambulances and Lillian said she liked the firetrucks and police vehicles.
Kane County residents Sara and Joshua Griffin’s sons Elijah, 3, and Warren, 1, had just taken a close-up look at the helicopter before heading out. Elijah said he liked the helicopter, but his favorite vehicle was the snow plow.
Elgin resident Brittany Rogalla, who was attending with her 4-year-old niece, said her family attends National Night Out at different locations in the area every year. She said it’s a family tradition to take a picture of her niece in the back of a police car every year.
“It’s always a fun event,” Brittany said. “Everybody is relaxed and it feels safe. I feel like you don’t get to interact with cops like this otherwise.”