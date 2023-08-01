Most expensive Geneva house for sale: $3,999,995

GENEVA – The house at 940 Meadows Road, Geneva, is probably not like any other house for sale in the city, as it is over 13,000 square feet, with five bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The price? $3,999,995.
At just a hair under $4 million, it is the most expensive house listed for sale in Geneva, according to Multiple Listing Service.
It has a six-car garage, an in-ground pool, a koi pond, an in-house theater with a star-lit ceiling, a sleeping porch, a golf simulator and a 1,000-square-foot closet in the primary bedroom, said Stephen Lane of Singular Properties, who has listed the house for sale.
“The house I grew up in wasn’t that big,” Lane said, of the closet. “I showed it the other day. It took two hours. It has 15 refrigeration units. And the guy’s like, ‘There’s no excuse for not drinking.’”
Lane also happens to have designed the house, along with his former wife. They built it in 2007 through his company, Lane Custom Homes in Geneva.
The couple lived in the previous house at that address in 1999, and eventually knocked it down to replace it with this one, Lane said. His family lived there until selling it to the current owner in 2009.
“We worked on it every weekend. We’d work hard on it for a week, then put it away for a week when the kids had soccer,” Lane said. “It’s high quality design. … It’s very livable.”
For example, some very large homes are cold an uninviting, he said.
“A lot of builders think twice as big is twice as good, but that does not respect the use of the room,” Lane said. “Making it bigger is the lazy way out, so we did a lot of spatial planning. … There is balance through good design.”
