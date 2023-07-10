Campton Hills Police Chief Steven Millar put on paid leave

CAMPTON HILLS – Campton Hills officials put Police Chief Steven Millar on paid administrative leave July 6 because of an ongoing investigation led by the Illinois State Police, they announced in a news release.

Campton Hills Police Sgt. James Levand, who has been with the department for the last eight years, was named Interim Police Chief as the investigation continues, according to the release.

“The village was initially made aware of the investigation – which is related to Millar’s role as Police Chief and financial in nature – in May of this year,” according to the release.

“As the investigation continued into June, it was determined by the Village Board in early July that the appropriate action would be to put Millar on administrative, pending the outcome,” according to the release.

Due to this being a personnel matter, no additional information can be shared at this time. When there is information to share, the Village will communicate it to the public, according to the release.