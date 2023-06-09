Kane County defense attorneys donate police dog vest, $5K in honor of slain K-9 Hudson, sheriff objects

Kane County defense attorney Liam Dixon, (left) presents a check for $5,000 to Kane County Sheriff’s Det. Luke Weston on Tuesday, June 6, at The Wine Exchange in St. Charles. The money is to be donated to the Warrior Dog Foundation in honor of K-9 Hudson who was killed in a shootout last month. The attorneys also donated a vest to the K-9 unit. Sheriff Ron Hain called the effort ‘a promotional scam.’ (Brenda Schory)