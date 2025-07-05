Patterson: Tack Så Mycket – Thank you so much for another successful Swedish Days!

This year, we celebrated the 75th anniversary of Swedish Days, and what a party!

Despite a little bit of rain and a whole lot of heat, we had a great time celebrating and seeing you all as we welcomed in summer to Geneva.

We’re continually amazed at how seamlessly the incredible Swedish Days Festival comes to life – welcoming more than 200,000 attendees in just five days – and then disappears without leaving a trace. To everyone who played a role in its success, tack så mycket (Swedish for “thank you so much”).

Our deepest gratitude goes to our presenting sponsor, the city of Geneva, and to the Geneva police and fire departments for ensuring everyone’s safety and Geneva Public Works for keeping the streets clean, functional and beautiful.

(Left to right) Svea Nelson, 2, Eba Wendell, 10, and Jewel Wendell, 2, all of Geneva, participate in the annual Swedish Days Kids’ Day Parade on Friday, June 20, 2025 in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

Thank you to our 140-plus enthusiastic volunteers, the rest of our generous sponsors and our local Geneva merchants who stayed open late and offered wonderful deals.

And, of course, a huge thank you to the residents and visitors who embraced the spirit of the festival – whether for a day or the entire week. Now that the streets are open again and it all feels like a dream, we recognize that the true magic of Swedish Days came from your hard work, cooperation and community spirit.

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce was honored to be your host. Tack så mycket to all!

Up next: Time to (P)ARTY at Geneva Arts Fair

Believe it or not, July is flying by and it’s time to get artsy!

Join us downtown for the Geneva Arts Fair on July 26 and 27. For more than 20 years, this juried event has brought growing crowds and national acclaim, showcasing more than 145 fine artists from across the country.

Stroll at your leisure through downtown Geneva and discover original works including oils, acrylics, watercolors, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics and photography. There’s something to inspire every eye.

Help Color our Community by participating in our community mural! A local artist has created a blank mural depicting some iconic stops in Geneva. Sign up on our website for a time slot to color “paint by number” style and become part of Geneva history.

Third Street in Geneva was filled with art lovers during the annual Geneva Arts Fair on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

Thanks to Plandscape Inc., the intersection of Third and Franklin streets once again will bloom into a temporary Arts Garden, filled with beautiful greenery and plant displays. You’ll also find a large white tent in this area, offering event information and free kids’ art activities starting at 11 a.m. on both fair days. Enjoy acoustic guitar performances from noon to 2 p.m. and explore our shops and restaurants, all open throughout the weekend.

The Geneva Arts Fair is proudly presented by the city of Geneva and Kane County Magazine.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. For details, visit genevachamber.com .

Start your engines: Classic Car Shows return!

July also kicks off the Geneva Chamber Classic Car Shows, happening from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays starting July 10 through Aug. 28.

Held in the historic Kane County Courthouse parking lot, these family-friendly nights invite you to admire antique, vintage and collector cars – all to the tune of classic rock ’n’ roll vibes.

Delicious food will be available to buy each week, so bring your appetite along with your love of chrome and curves. Don’t miss this weekly tradition before the final checkered flag drops in August!

• Johanna Patterson is the communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.