Safety campaign planned for Geneva train depot

The Geneva Police Department will partner with Metra and Operation Lifesaver for a coordinated passenger safety campaign to raise awareness about rail safety.

The campaign will run from 3 to 7 p.m. July 9, at the Geneva Train Depot, 328 Crescent Place.

This community outreach is designed to raise awareness about rail safety and educate passengers on making smart decisions around the railroad tracks, especially in busy commuter environments with increased rail traffic.

“We want every passenger to be safe and informed,” Geneva Deputy Police Chief Brian Maduzia said in a news release. “The Passenger Safety Blitz is about creating awareness and responsibility when it comes to rail safety.”

Representatives from Metra, Operation Lifesaver and the Geneva Police Department will be on hand to promote safe rail practices, distribute educational materials, answer questions and enforce pedestrian laws near the Third Street railroad crossing.

Passengers will receive helpful tips and information on how to remain vigilant while commuting via train.

Passengers are encouraged to stop by the train depot during the event to learn more about train safety and meet rail officials and police officers working to keep the community safe.