Budget breakdown: What would a new Geneva Police Department cost?

Geneva alderpersons recently unveiled a facilities master plan that includes building a new police department and renovating City Hall, part of a larger plan officials said would address aging facilities and could cost millions of dollars.

Under the plans, the City Hall renovation would connect the building to the former library building next door – along with a partial demolition that would preserve the 4,000-square-foot 1908 historical portion of the library.

Projected costs for all projects is estimated between $131.6 million to $138.9 million, officials said. The plan recommends undergoing the work in phases.

The Geneva City Council is expected to hold a final vote on the facilities plan July 7 or July 21.

Geneva’s projects and estimated costs:

• Police station - $48.1 million

• City Hall - $34.5 million to $41.8 million

• Fire Station No. 1 - $8.2 million

• Fire Station No. 2 - $19.7 million

• Public Works - $21.1 million

The full presentation is available on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.