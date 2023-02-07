February 07, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionNewsletterOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent Calendar

Kane County Democrats to host annual Truman Dinner

Patti Vasquez to be keynote speaker

By Shaw Local News Network
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul speaks at the Truman Dinner on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul speaks at the Truman Dinner on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. This year's dinner is set for Feb. 26 at the Q Center in St. Charles. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local)

ST. CHARLES – Kane County Democrats are hosting the annual Truman Dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Q Center, 1405 N. Fifth Ave., St. Charles, according to a news release.

Tickets are $125 online at secure.actblue.com.

Patti Vasquez, of Chicago Progressive Talk, WCPT-820AM, will be the keynote speaker, the release stated.

Other speakers will be Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, U.S. Reps. Bill Foster, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Lauren Underwood, and Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, according to the release.

More information is available by calling 630-513-1588 or online at www.kanedems.org.

Kane County