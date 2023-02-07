Kane County Democrats to host annual Truman Dinner

ST. CHARLES – Kane County Democrats are hosting the annual Truman Dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Q Center, 1405 N. Fifth Ave., St. Charles, according to a news release.

Tickets are $125 online at secure.actblue.com.

Patti Vasquez, of Chicago Progressive Talk, WCPT-820AM, will be the keynote speaker, the release stated.

Other speakers will be Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, U.S. Reps. Bill Foster, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Lauren Underwood, and Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, according to the release.

More information is available by calling 630-513-1588 or online at www.kanedems.org.