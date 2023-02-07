Geneva responds to explosion on Union Street

GENEVA – The Geneva Fire Department was responding to a hazmat situation following an explosion at Olon Industries, officials announced in a community alert Tuesday afternoon.

Residents were encouraged to stay away from Wheeler Park and the surrounding area.

Fire officials did not have an immediate cause of the explosion and it was unknown whether any injuries occurred during their preliminary investigation. People have been evacuated from Wheeler Park and the Senior Center as a precaution, the alert stated.

Area crews work to control a fire and hazmat response in the 400 block of Union Street Tuesday February 7, 2023 in Geneva.

Geneva Public Works disconnected the electric supply to the factory building, 411 Union St. At this time, the city’s water supply does not appear to be impacted by the explosion.

The incident is ongoing and remains under investigation.

