Geneva D-304 announces community forums for 2 superintendent candidates

GENEVA – Geneva District 304 residents can attend a public forum with two new superintendent candidates from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, officials announced in a news release.

Students, parents and community members are invited to attend the session to be held at Geneva Middle School North, 1357 Viking Drive Geneva, while teachers administrators and staff are invited to attend the session at Geneva Middle School South, 1415 Viking Drive Geneva.

Each candidate will be interviewed individually at each school starting at 4 p.m.

Then at 5 p.m., they will switch locations and take questions again at the other location, from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.

The search firm the district hired to aid in the superintendent search, Ray & Associates will moderate both forums.

Attendees can submit written questions at the forums.

The board will meet in executive session on Jan. 25 to decide on a candidate, the release stated.

Board President Michael McCormick had said the board planned to hire a new superintendent by Jan. 31.

Superintendent Kent Mutchler is leaving the district when his contract expires June 30.

The new superintendent is to begin the next day, July 1.