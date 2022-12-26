2022 in Review: A look back at some of the stories that shaped western Kane County this year

A vote to end the pandemic’s school mask mandate. The controversial LIV Golf tournament. The return of two popular holiday events.

From start to finish, 2022 saw its share of major stories in Elburn, Sugar Grove and western Kane County. Here is a look back at some of the stories the Kane County Chronicle covered this year.

Voters approved the Fox River and Countryside Fire Protection District’s $13 million referendum on the June 28 primary ballot, allowing the district to pay for new equipment, new trucks and a third fire station. The district serves residents in Campton Hills, Wayne and St. Charles townships in Kane and DuPage counties, covering 38 square miles and more than 30,000 residents. The third station would be centrally located to allow for more complete coverage, officials said.

Greg M. Algrim, a former lieutenant on the Elburn and Countryside Fire Protection District, was charged Feb. 2 with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts of theft of more than $18,000 over a three-year period from 2019 to 2021. Algrim allegedly falsified scheduling and payroll records, and was indicted July 20 on 14 counts of theft exceeding $500 and five counts of theft not exceeding $500.

In February, the Kaneland District 302 School Board unanimously passed the district administration’s plan to make masks optional in its schools as long as COVID-19 cases remained low. The district implemented a color-coded plan based on COVID-19 positivity rates, which would dictate whether masks would be required. The district has not mandated masks since the plan was approved.

The popular summer event returned this summer after a nearly three-year absence. The Corn Boil was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. The event featured live music, a parade, carnival, fireworks show and plenty of sweet corn. New in 2022 was the addition of food trucks so attendees could sample fare from local vendors.

A longtime Christmas staple in Sugar Grove, “Holiday in the Grove,” which had been canceled indefinitely because of a lack of volunteers in 2021, returned Dec. 3 at the Sugar Grove Community Building.

The Elburn Police Department announced this summer that it bought a drone to help with police searches and crash investigations. The Kane County DUI Task Force assisted in funding for the drone by awarding the village a grant that covered the majority of the cost. Officer Aldo Scudiero is a licensed drone pilot and a member of the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team. He will use the drone when called to accident reconstruction scenes.