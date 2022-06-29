2022 Primary: Fox River, North Aurora fire districts both seek bond issue approval from voters

The polls have now closed, and the Kane County Chronicle will be updating the results for all contested races in Kane County throughout the night.

Voters in the Fox River and Countryside Fire/Rescue District and the North Aurora Fire Protection District are both being asked to support bond issues on Tuesday’s primary ballot.

The Fox River District is asking to borrow $13 million in general obligation bonds to pay off existing debt; buy equipment; and put aside money for the construction of a third station in the middle of the district.

The debt would be structured to be paid off in 10 years.

The district serves more than 30,000 residents over 38 square miles in the unincorporated areas of St. Charles and Campton townships and the villages of Campton Hills and Wayne.

This is the seventh referendum the district has put before voters, all of them for tax rate increases, all of them failed. The last one in 2019 lost by five votes.

Fire officials believe asking for a bond issue that will be paid off in a decade stands a better chance of voter approval, since it does not a rate increase, said Kennet Shepro, attorney for the fire district.

“This is a specific issuance of bonds for a purpose,” Shepro said. “The others were to increase the limiting rate.”

If the bond issue passes, the fire district would retire approximately $3 million of its debt obligations, which were originally issued to construct the fire stations, purchase vehicles and equipment, officials said.

The North Aurora District is asking voters to approve $10 million in fire bonds to replace Station No. 1 at 2 N. Monroe St., which has been determined to be too small and too inefficient for a modern fire department, officials said.

Among the issues at the station, which was built in 1963, include the need upgrade its lighting, electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems, as well as extensive repair needed to its alarm system and building exterior.

The total cost is estimated at $12 million, but the district has $2.5 million saved, which will cover remaining costs or potentially lessen the amount needed from taxpayers, officials said.