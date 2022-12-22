St. Charles holds lottery for candidate placement on April 4 ballot

St. Charles officials held a lottery on Tuesday to determine candidate placement on the April 4 consolidated election ballot after several simultaneous filings on Dec. 12, the first day candidates were able to file election paperwork.

According to a news release from the city of St. Charles, the lottery was held to determine the ballot placement for candidates for Ward 2 and Ward 4 alderpersons. City Clerk Nancy Garrison drew Arthur J. Lemke to be listed first on the ballot for Ward 2 Alderperson and Laurel Moad to be listed first on the ballot for Ward 4 Alderperson.

The ballot order will be as follows:

Ward 2 Alderperson

Arthur J. Lemke

Jayme Muenz

Ward 4 Alderperson

Laurel Moad

David Pietryla

Certification of ballots must be filed with the Kane and DuPage county clerks’ offices by Jan. 26.