Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Oct. 26-Dec. 6

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Steven B. Powell, 57, of the 3N500 block of Prairie Drive, St. Charles, was charged Nov. 30 with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%. Deputies were called to Oakwood Drive and Route 64 in Campton Hills about 7:15 p.m. after a report of a man who seemed to fall out of his pickup truck and his leg was trapped under it. Campton Hills police had responded first, and they noted that the truck was in reverse, Powell’s left leg below the knee was under the tire and his right leg was up in the door jam area. Powell was freed from the vehicle and taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, the report stated.

• Hampshire Farms, 14N850 Route 20, Rutland Township, reported Nov. 28 that it was swindled out of $47,850 after the accounting department thought it made an authorized payment to Custom Canopies International in California – which stated it didn’t request payment nor receive one. The company stated another of its customers reported being victimized in the same way, the report stated.

• Jesse R. Valdez Jr., 29, of the 34W300 block of Courier Avenue, St. Charles Township, was charged Dec. 4 with two counts of domestic battery and resisting a police officer, all misdemeanors.

• A resident of the 39W300 block of Preston Circle, Blackberry Township, reported Oct. 26 that she and her husband offered a drop-in cooktop for $150 on a phone application called offer-up. A buyer sent a cashier’s check in the mail for $1,950, and asked for the over payment balance to be sent back to them. The couple realized it was a scam and reported it to police.

• Brian A. Tatar, 38, of the 1100 block of Fourth Street, St. Charles, was charged Oct. 29 with felony aggravated battery and unlawful vehicular invasion. Deputies noticed four vehicles stopped on Route 38 near Bricher Road in St. Charles at 1:23 a.m. with several occupants outside yelling at each other. The dispute began over one driver honking at another after being cut off, the report stated. The victim told deputies that Tatar pulled him out of his vehicle and punched him in the face, the report stated.

• Madeline Espinoza, 18, of the 6N300 block of River Grange Road, St. Charles Township, was charged Nov. 28 with speeding 35 or more miles per hour over the limit. Espinoza’s Nissan was clocked at 80 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Randall Road at Red Haw Lane at 7:10 a.m.

• Justin L. McGovern, 38, of the 7N000 block of Irving Avenue, St. Charles Township, was charged Dec. 6 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. According to reports, when the victim told McGovern she was dating someone else and tried to leave, she said he hit the back of her head on the door, her right arm on the door or the counter and threw her cell phone on the ground. She told deputies she was unable to call 911 on her phone, so she went to her current boyfriend’s house to call 911, the report stated.

• Logan M. Heinke, 19, of the 0S700 block of Skyline Drive, Batavia Township, was charged Dec. 6 with speeding 26 to 34 miles an hour over the limit. Heinke’s pickup truck was clocked at 77 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Randall Road at Route 38 shortly after 11 p.m.