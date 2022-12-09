Salvation Army Tri-City Corps to hold Red Kettle Match Days next two Saturdays

The Salvation Army Tri-City Corps will host two Red Kettle Match Days to raise funds for the St. Charles, Geneva and Batavia communities. Each day will have its own sponsor, which has pledged to match donations, according to a news release from the Salvation Army.

Colonial Cafe will match up to $25,000 on Saturday, Dec. 10 and the Shodeen Family Foundation will match all local donations up to $25,000 on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Tri-City Corps asks that people look for the red kettles on those days and consider making their donation stretch even farther, the release stated.

According to the release, the funds raised stay local and are used by the Tri-City Corps for programming for both adults and children , as well as its food pantry.

More than 25,000 people have been helped through rent and utility assistance, toys, clothing and meals at Christmas, older adult classes and after-school and summer programming for children in the past year, according to the release.