Swedish Christmas and St. Lucia Festival coming to Batavia

The Swedish American Children’s Choir presents the 24th annual Swedish Christmas and St. Lucia Festival at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 8 S. Lincoln St., Batavia.

According to a news release, the music will be directed by Marguerite Karl with special guests Swedish Folk and Emma Foelske-Hess.

Also featured are violinist Margaret Lekander, flautist Julia Lekander and guitarist Jason Lekander. This year’s St. Lucia, Queen of Light, is Elizabeth Gustafson of Elgin.

Following the concert, a Swedish Christmas Sweet Table will be served and Jul Tomte, Swedish Santa, will visit with the children. Baked goods will also be available for purchase.

The Swedish American Children’s Choir is the largest choir of its kind in the Midwest. In their 23rd year, they have performed at numerous venues in the region. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the choir tour fund, the release stated.

Tickets are by reservation only and $15 for adults and $8 for children aged 6 to 12 years. Reservations can be made by calling the choir office at 630-414-9700.