Forest Preserve District of Kane County to hold holiday mixer Dec. 2 in St. Charles

Join the Forest Preserve District of Kane County for a year-end gathering to enjoy company, complementary hors d’oeuvres, craft beer and wine from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Creek Bend Nature Center, located within LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles.

According to a news release, attendees can get a sneak peak at the new Tallgrass Prairie Adventure exhibit, explore the mansion, relax over a beverage and meal, play nature-themed party games or chat with friends.

The event is for guests 21 years and older. The fee is $20 a person and includes hors d’oeuvres, craft beer and wine. The beer is being donated by Two Brothers Brewing Company.

To register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com. For more information or to view a full list of Forest Preserve District programs, visit kaneforest.com.