Ooh La La Chocolate Run street closures announced

The Ooh La La Chocolate Half-Marathon, 10K and 5K run will take place Sunday, Nov. 6 in downtown Geneva. The following streets are scheduled to be closed at 6 a.m. November 6 to accommodate the event:

Third Street from James to Franklin streets

Campbell Street from River Lane to Sixth Street

Franklin Street from Second to Sixth streets

Second, Fifth and Sixth streets from Campbell to Franklin streets

River Lane from Campbell to South streets

A traffic detour route will direct drivers around the race course utilizing James, Seventh, Fulton and Third streets.

Route 31 will remain open during the race, but traffic will be stopped periodically at the intersection of Campbell Street to allow runners to cross the state highway.

Police will provide traffic control in the area, but motorists should use caution when driving downtown due to the large crowd anticipated to attend and participate in the race. All streets are expected to be reopened by 11:30 a.m.