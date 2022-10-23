St. Charles City Council approves recycling center addition

A St. Charles recycling facility is set to expand.

At its meeting Monday, the St. Charles City Council unanimously approved a special use application for InterPlastics, located at 3655 Illinois Ave., which plans to construct a 25,173-square-foot building addition. InterPlastics recycles all plastic and non-ferrous metals, with the main business focus on basic grinding of post-consumer industrial scrap.

The material is then sold to local industrial companies for reuse. All operations are conducted within the building and inventory is located inside of the building, city officials said.

“This additional building will be used to provide storage for materials that are currently mostly stored in trailers,” community development director Russell Colby told alderpersons at the City Council’s Government Operations Committee meeting on Oct. 3.

InterPlastics moved to its current location in 2011 following the City Council’s approval for a special use. Nick Varchetto, site development project manager at Engineering Resource Associates, said that the existing use of the property is not changing.

“He’s just expanding his building to allow for more storage,” Varchetto had said in talking to plan commissioners about the plan. “We worked hand in hand with the staff on coming up with an idea for this property. The owner is really excited about keeping his business in St. Charles. This will help him stay here because he needs to expand. He has a growing business that has been thriving.”