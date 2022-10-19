Batavia Depot Museum to temporarily close during roof construction

The Batavia Depot Museum will be closed from Thursday, Oct. 20 through Tuesday, Oct. 25 as workers remove the existing roof and construct a new one.

“Because the museum’s historical collection is stored onsite, protecting valuable archival materials, original photos and artifacts is a priority,” said Depot Museum Director Kate Garrett in a news release. “Maintaining a sound structure is one component of our plan for caring for these artifacts for future generations. Periodic repairs and renovations help us prevent the possibility of more expensive disaster mitigation down the road.”

The museum opened in 1975 as a cooperative effort of the Batavia Park District, which maintains the facility and staff, and the Batavia Historical Society, which owns the artifacts. Exhibits chronicle the history of rail transportation, windmill manufacturing, agriculture, banking, commerce and Mary Todd Lincoln’s brief stay in Batavia at Bellevue Place, the release stated.

For more information about the museum, visit bataviaparks.org.