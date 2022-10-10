Batavia Public Library selling ‘All Hallows’ Read’ book coupons

The Batavia Public Library is offering All Hallows’ Read coupons, which are good for a free children’s book, young adult book or paperback book, according to a news release from the library.

Coupons are sold in sheets of 10 for $2.50 per sheet, with proceeds going to the nonprofit organization Friends of Batavia Public Library.

The Friends of the Batavia Public Library are dedicated to helping and improving the library, as well as enriching the opportunities available to the community, the release stated.

All Hallows’ Read coupons will be sold through Oct. 31 at the library’s check out desk, from 11:30 a.m. to noon during BatFest Stories and Parade on Saturday, Oct. 29.