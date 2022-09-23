St. Charles plan commissioners recommend expansion of recycling center

A St. Charles recycling facility is expanding its operations.

At its meeting Tuesday, St. Charles plan commissioners unanimously recommended approval of a special use application for InterPlastics, located at 3655 Illinois Ave., which plans to construct a 25,173-square-foot building addition. InterPlastics recycles all plastic and non-ferrous metals, with the main business focus on basic grinding of post-consumer industrial scrap.

The material is then sold to local industrial companies for reuse. All operations are conducted within the building and inventory is located inside of the building, city officials said.

InterPlastics moved to its current location in 2011 following the City Council’s approval for a special use. Nick Varchetto, site development project manager at Engineering Resource Associates, told plan commissioners that the existing use of the property is not changing.

“He’s just expanding his building to allow for more storage,” Varchetto said. “We worked hand in hand with the staff on coming up with an idea for this property. The owner is really excited about keeping his business in St. Charles. This will help him stay here because he needs to expand. He has a growing business that has been thriving.”

City staff made several recommendations, including that additional street frontage and building foundation landscaping is needed.