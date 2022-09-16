East parking deck in downtown St. Charles scheduled for maintenance work

The St. Charles Public Works Department is moving ahead to get maintenance work done on the city’s east side parking deck on Walnut Avenue between 2nd and 3rd avenues.

The project will be discussed during the St. Charles City Council’s Government Services Committee meeting on Monday. Last year, the city’s public works department had Walker Consultants perform a condition assessment of the east side parking deck.

“Walker noted that, overall, the deck is in fair to good condition and recommended several maintenance and repair items to maintain the deck going forward,” St. Charles Public Works Manager AJ Reineking said in a memo to alderpersons.

Those items include repairs to concrete floors and walls, sealing drains and joints, glazing and sealing windows, replacing light fixtures and ventilation louvers, painting the traffic markings as well as the metal doors and frames and replacing the treads in the stairwells, Reineking said.

The city recently opened bids to have the work done. Of the six bids that were submitted, Western Specialty Contractors submitted the lowest responsible bid – $58,690.

City staff is recommending the company be hired to do the work.

“Western Specialty Contractors has provided a number of favorable references for similar work performed in neighboring communities in the last several years,” Reineking said.