Geneva’s Festival of the Vine opening day ‘going fabulous’

GENEVA – Bernie Laskowski cooked up one of Craft Urban’s famous burgers – a quick nosh for the chef – during a customer lull in the Flavor Fare tent Friday during opening day of Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s three-day Festival of the Vine.

Bernie and his wife, Cindy, were also offering Korean barbecue chicken tacos with bulgogi sauce, pickled slaw and sesame seeds.

Stockholm’s Michael Olesen and Becky Moore were serving up grilled artichokes, pulled pork and Dijon salmon.

“The weather is cooperating today,” Olesen said. “Just a gentle breeze, lots of people around. Everybody’s here having fun. Good times.”

Craft Urban and Stockholm’s were among the 16 restaurants in the Flavor Tent, including Kernel’s Gourmet Popcorn, Del Barrio Mezcaleria, Pho Xich Lo, Bloom + Bread, Papa Saverio’s Pizzeria, Sunset Soda, Tacatz Tacos, The PRIDE Cafe & Urban Counter and Nobel House.

The food tent is in a new location this year, on James Street between South Fourth and South Fifth streets.

As music played in the background, early festival-goers such as Diane Nelson of Geneva had a chicken poblano taco from Altiro Latin Fusion, 308 Anderson Blvd., followed by an apple cobbler wit maple ice cream from Inglenook Pantry, 415 Stevens St., for dessert.

“This is my first year – I’m retired,” Nelson said. “I’m able to really spend time here. Because when I went on Saturday, it was too crazy busy. Today I can walk around and look at everything. The chicken poblano was good … the chicken that they put in there was a really good size.”

Dave and Bonnie Murray from Elgin said they have been coming to Festival of the Vine for years – for the food and the wine.

Dave said his favorite food is a combination of Geneva Ale House, 319 W. State St. and Cookie Dough Bliss, 227 S. Third St.

“It’s cookie dough batter but it doesn’t have eggs in it,” Dave said.

Bonnie’s favorite was the chicken quesadilla, also from the Geneva Ale House – and of course the wine.

Bonnie was also enjoying a glass of Dreaming Tree piño noir, created in collaboration with musician Dave Matthews.

Normally, Bonnie said she enjoys the craft show, but instead of it starting on Friday, it will be open Saturday and Sunday, featuring more than 75 exhibitors.

Will she come back for it?

“I don’t know,” Bonnie said. “Might.”

Chamber spokeswoman Laura Rush said opening day was “going fabulous.”

“The new location has turned out better than expected,” Rush said. “For lunchtime crowd on a Friday, we’re very happy so far with everybody that’s come around. We expect the whole weekend to be good.”

Saturday entertainment goes from 1 to 9:30 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

The full schedule is available online at www.genevachamber.com.