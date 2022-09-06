Blackberry Township seeks applicants for trustee vacancy

The Blackberry Township Board of Trustees is seeking applications for the trustee position that will be vacated by Timothy W. Norris effective Sept. 30.

According to a news release, residents of Blackberry Township who are interested should submit their information to Clerk Lisa Hodge before Oct. 6 for consideration by the Board of Trustees. Candidates will be interviewed on Oct. 11.

Consideration will be given to applicants based on knowledge of township government. The term is until the spring 2025 election. This is a part-time position that requires attendance at the monthly board meetings the second Tuesday of each month. Compensation is $150 a month. Candidates must have lived in the township for one year and be a Democrat, which was the party of the previous trustee, the release stated.

For information or to submit an application, contact Clerk Lisa Hodge, 43W390 Main St., Elburn, by phone at 630-365-9109, ext. 5 or visit www.blackberrytwp.com.