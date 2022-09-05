St. Charles City Council nomination packets available starting Friday

Those who would like to run for St. Charles City Council can pick up nomination packets for the 2023 consolidated election beginning Sept. 9.

Residents can pick up a packet from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the reception desk at St. Charles Municipal Building, 2 E. Main St. To have a packet emailed, send your request to tconti@stcharlesil.gov and it will be sent by the next business day.

Petitions cannot be circulated for signature before Sept. 20. The completed nomination packets must be filed between Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.

All forms must be filed with the St. Charles City Clerk’s office, 2 E. Main Street, St. Charles, by 5 p.m. Dec. 19. The 2023 consolidated election will be held on April 4, 2023.

The following offices, which hold four-year terms, are up for election:

• Alderman, Ward 1 (currently Bill Kalamaris)

• Alderman, Ward 2 (currently Rita Payleitner)

• Alderman, Ward 3 (currently Todd Bancroft)

• Alderman, Ward 4 (currently David Pietryla)

• Alderman, Ward 5 (currently Ed Bessner)

The Kane County Election Commission can assist with questions about precincts or general election questions at 630-232- 5990 or go to kanecountyelections.org. Election forms also are available online at elections.il.gov or contact the State Board of Elections at 217-782-4141.

Candidates running for office consult with an attorney on specific questions they might have regarding election codes, requirements, etc.

More information is available by contacting Tracey Conti, assistant to the mayor and city administrator, at tconti@stcharlesil.gov or by calling 630-377-4422.