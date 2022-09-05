Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Aug. 13-26, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Luke L. Welker, 18, of the 200 block of Shannon Parkway, Elgin, was charged Aug. 26 with speeding 35 or more miles over the limit. Deputies clocked Welker’s vehicle at 92 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone traveling west on Plank Road in Burlington Township.

• A resident of the 5N600 block of Cranberry Lane, St. Charles Township, reported Aug. 13 that he received a letter from Capital One Banking about a car loan that he did not take out. The letter stated he was to pay $1,229.48 over 72 months. The resident also received a letter from Wells Fargo Bank about a loan application that was denied because the bank could not identify the applicant.

• Travis W. Buchanan, 47, of the 1800 block of Golden Pond Lane, Wheaton, was charged Aug. 24 with speeding 26 to 34 miles over the posted limit and driving with a suspended license. Buchanan’s vehicle was registered at 82 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone on Route 38 and Peck Road.

• Demi N. Wilson, 22, of the 1400 block of Royal Drive, Addison, was charged Aug. 24 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery in the 0N400 block of Ford Drive, Blackberry Township.