Kane County Fair opens Wednesday – all you need to know

The Kane County Fair will kick off its 156th year at 3 p.m. Wednesday with 4-H animals, fair food and carnival rides.

The fair runs Wednesday, July 16, through Sunday, July 20, at the Kane County Fairgrounds at 525 S. Randall Road in St. Charles.

“It’s comforting to know that the Kane County Fair has achieved its own legacy of entering into its 156th year. ... The beautiful Kane County Fairgrounds have been carefully expanded and enhanced over the years, too,” a representative of the fair said in a news release. “The Kane County Fair is one of the oldest and long-standing fairs in the country.”

Wednesday will be carnival only. Admission is $5, and unlimited rides are $32. Food vendors will operate until close.

The rest of the weekend, admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids under 13, and children under 3 are free. Parking at the event is free.

The fairgrounds will be open from 3 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

People crowd the midway during the Kane County Fair on Thursday, July 18, 2024 in St. Charles. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

The 4-H exhibit halls will be open daily and close two hours before the fair. The livestock auction will be 1 p.m. Sunday.

Free attractions and events throughout the weekend include the petting zoo, magic shows, Swifty Swine Racing Pigs and the JP Classic Car Show Saturday and Sunday.

Free live music will be played on the Miller Lite Sound Stage. This year’s lineup includes Eric Chesser, Tripping Billies, Mark Atkins, Hillbilly Rockstarz and How Rude.

The grandstands will open Thursday evening for ticketed events throughout the weekend. Bull riders, barrel racers and cowgirls will be the main events Thursday through Saturday, with the demolition derby at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Mary Kelley, 12, of Elburn gives her Scottish Highland heifer a kiss on top of the head while they practice in the show arena during the Kane County Fair on Thursday, July 18, 2024 in St. Charles. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com)

Tickets to grandstand events cost $10 and available for purchase each night at 6 p.m.

For a full list of events, schedules and concert lineups, visit the Kane County Fair website at kanecountyfair.com or call the fair office for information at 630-584-6926.