Geneva History Museum to host historic home tour

This is one of four historic homes offered on Sunday, July 20, by the Geneva History Museum. The house at 522 Fulton St., built in 1907, is an example of a shingle style home, a distinctly American type of construction. (Provided by Geneva History Museum)

The Geneva History Museum is hosting an historic home tour of four houses and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in the downtown historic district, which offers a rare opportunity to walk through the houses.

Homes on the tour from noon to 4 p.m. July 20 are at 601 South St., 201 Ford St., 227 N. Third St. and 522 Fulton St., according to a news release.

The home at 601 South St. was built in 1871 by Peter Kearney, who purchased the entire block for $800 in 1870.

The home at 201 Ford St. was built in 1854 by carpenter John J. Chambers who came to Geneva from New England. The house was sold to John and Ella Green in 1868.

This is one of four historic homes offered on Sunday, July 20, by the Geneva History Museum. The house at 201 Ford St. was built in 1854 by carpenter John J. Chambers who came to Geneva from New England. (Provided by Geneva History Museum)

Chambers was a general ticket agent for the Northern Transportation Company, a justice of the peace and Geneva’s village president in 1883.

The house at 227 N. Third St. was built in 1854 for Jason and Lydia House. Jason House was a blacksmith and Civil War vet. He served as a private in the Iowa 32nd Infantry Regiment. Lydia House was a teacher.

The house at 522 Fulton St. was built in 1907 for William and Bessie Cannon. It is an example of a shingle style home, a distinctly American type of construction.

Anecdotal evidence points to John Wheeler as the contractor. The John Wheeler Construction Company was incorporated in Geneva in 1905 and John’s brother-in-law, William Cannon, was listed as vice-president.

This is one of four historic homes offered on Sunday, July 20, by the Geneva History Museum. The house at 227 N. Third St. was built in 1854 for Jason and Lydia House. Jason House was a blacksmith and Civil War vet. (Provided by Geneva History Museum)

During recent renovations, the current owners found “J. W. C. CO. GENEVA IL” stamped on some of the salvaged oak flooring.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 320 Franklin St., dates back to Geneva’s first settlers, Charity and James Herrington.

St. Mark’s chapel, built in 1868, was designed at the height of the Gothic Revival architecture’s popularity. It represents one of the purest expressions of the form to be found in Geneva.

The church is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Registration is $45 per person online at GenevaHistoryMuseum.org, at the museum, 113 S. Third St., Geneva, or by calling 630-232-4951.

Tickets can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and on the tour day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

State Street Jewelers, Chris Wallace, Julie Goodyear and Jen Rasmussen, all of @properties are sponsors.

All proceeds benefit the Geneva History Museum. More information is available online at GenevaHistoryMuseum.org.