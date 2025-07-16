Batavia’s speaker series continues through September

Batavia Mainstreet and Sturdy Shelter Brewing have collaborated to host the Sturdy Speaker Series through September 2025 in the brewery at 10 S. Shumway Ave. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Batavia Mainstreet and Sturdy Shelter Brewing have collaborated to host the new Sturdy Speaker Series, a bi-weekly educational talk featuring local experts, through September.

The events are 20-minute to 30-minute lectures followed by Q&A sessions, led by professors, experts, and specialists in the brewery at 10 S. Shumway Ave. in Batavia.

Each Sturdy Speaker Series discussion will begin at 7 p.m. Guests should arrive at 6:30 p.m.

Admission for each event will cost $10. Proceeds will be used to help Batavia neighbors in need.

The first event was held July 10, featuring Arden Warner, a particle physicist and inventor with Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory. Warner discussed “Natural Science: How Everyday Objects Can Spark Extraordinary Change.”

Five additional events are scheduled through September:

July 24 : Local podcast expert Richard Clark will discuss “Crafting Connection: Podcasting, Conversation, and the Art of Being Human Together.” Clark is the founder and host of Area Code: Batavia & Podcasting for Humans.

: Local podcast expert Richard Clark will discuss “Crafting Connection: Podcasting, Conversation, and the Art of Being Human Together.” Clark is the founder and host of Area Code: Batavia & Podcasting for Humans. Aug. 7 : Local fantasy football expert James Kemp will lead a discussion on “Any Given Sunday: Getting the Most Out of Your Fantasy Football Experience.”

: Local fantasy football expert James Kemp will lead a discussion on “Any Given Sunday: Getting the Most Out of Your Fantasy Football Experience.” Aug. 21 : Batavia resident Rene Schmittgens Swidenbank will explore “Oktoberfest! How It Started, How It’s Going.”

: Batavia resident Rene Schmittgens Swidenbank will explore “Oktoberfest! How It Started, How It’s Going.” Sept. 4 : Chicago area native author Victoria Hyla Maldonado will host a discussion on “The Value of Your Story.”

: Chicago area native author Victoria Hyla Maldonado will host a discussion on “The Value of Your Story.” Sept. 25: Batavia resident and professor of biological sciences at Northern Illinois University, Holly Jones, will discuss “Conservation and Restoration of Ecosystem Engineers to Combat the Biodiversity Crisis.”

For more information visit the Sturdy Shelter website at sturdyshelterbrewing.com, email info@sturdyshelterbrewing.com or call 630-389-7769.