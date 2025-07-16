Storms postpone St. Charles’ midweek concert Wednesday

FILE - Heavy rain and stormy weather Wednesday prompted the postponement of St. Charles' Wednesday concert on July 16. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Due to inclement weather, Wednesday evening’s Unwind Wednesday concert in downtown St. Charles was postponed until next week.

Magoo is now scheduled to perform from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23, in the First Street Plaza at First Street and Main Street-Route 64 downtown.

Unwind Wednesday returned to downtown St. Charles last month, and after a successful first iteration, the St. Charles Business Alliance added two additional concerts to the summer lineup.

The final concert of the series will feature Dennis O’Brien on Aug 13 at the same time and place.

The events are open to all ages.

Patrons 21 and over who would like to have an alcoholic beverage on the plaza must purchase their drink from one of these five nearby businesses on the 1st Street Plaza:

Alter Brewing + Kitchen

Gia Mia

La Mesa Modern Mexican

La Za’Za’ Trattoria

McNally’s Irish Pub

To have alcohol on the plaza, patrons must stop by one of the above venues and present valid identification to receive a wristband. All beverages and attendees must remain within the designated event boundaries on the plaza.

Outside alcoholic beverages are not permitted, and laws banning underage drinking will be strictly enforced by on-site security.

For more information about Unwind Wednesday, visit stcalliance.org/unwindwednesday or contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.