Husband, wife duo’s artwork exhibited at St. Charles library

The St. Charles Public Library is hosting an exhibit by local local photographers, artists and married couple, Jack Armstrong and Jeanne Dyer, July and August 2025. (Photo Provided by the St. Charles Public Library)

The St. Charles Public Library has a new art exhibit on display featuring the work of a local couple.

The exhibit, featuring photographers, artists and spouses Jack Armstrong and Jeanne Dyer, will be on display in the library at 1 S. Sixth Ave. during July and August.

The exhibit features paintings, sketches and photographs that highlight scenes from the St. Charles Arts Council’s inaugural Plein Air Event and competition in August 2024.

The couple spent a week shadowing more than 40 artists from across the country who brought creativity to St. Charles during the Plein Air Event. They took more than 2,000 photos during the event, many of which are featured in the exhibit.

The library will host an artist reception for the exhibit from 1 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 14 in the Bisbee Conference Center. Light refreshments will be served. Guests will have a chance to meet the artists and get a behind-the-scenes look at the work that went into the exhibit.

The exhibit can be seen anytime the Library is open. For more information, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.

This year’s Plein Air art event runs Aug. 18 to 24, put on by the St. Charles Arts Council. The event includes 55 artists from across the country who will set up outside around town to paint scene of the city. Art demos and creative activities will go throughout the week. For details go to the St. Charles Arts Council’s website, stcharlesartscouncil.org, and click on “events.”