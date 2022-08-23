New owner to take over space housing Hops ’n Barrels in downtown St. Charles

Mac’s Beer Wine Spirits will take over the space that currently houses Hops ‘n Barrels in downtown St. Charles.

At the Aug. 15 St. Charles City Council’s Government Operations Committee meeting, alderpersons unanimously recommended approval of a liquor license for Mac’s Beer Wine Spirits. The recommendation is set to go before the full City Council on Sept. 7 for approval.

Hops ‘n Barrels opened in the past year at 201/203 W. Main St., which formerly housed Kettley Realtors. Ankurkumar Chaudhari plans to purchase the business from Pratik Patel, who is a family friend.

According to a memo given to alderpersons, Patel said the businesses is doing well but that his family is experiencing some health issues and that he has decided to sell the business to Chaudhari.

“Everything inside the business along with the current inventory will remain the same and no structural changes will be made,” the memo stated.

Chaudhari has experience managing liquor establishments. Once he obtains the liquor license, he will be the new owner.

Mac’s Beer Wine Spirits plans to be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.