St. Charles alderpersons to vote on filling vacancy on City Council

St. Charles City Council alderpersons on Monday will vote on filling a vacancy on the City Council.

In May, Richard Balla announced he was moving out of the First Ward. St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek has recommended Bill Kalamaris be appointed to fill the remainder of his term, which expires in April 2023.

The City Council has interviewed Kalamaris. Balla was appointed to the City Council last August to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Dan Stellato.

Stellato, who had been on the City Council since 1995, stepped down last June.