St. Charles earns honors for financial reporting

The city of St. Charles’ financial reporting practices have once again earned recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association.

For the 36th consecutive year, the city’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. The award is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, according to a news release from the city of St. Charles.

The award recognizes the city of St. Charles for showing a spirit of full disclosure in clearly communicating the city’s financial picture as of the end of the fiscal year, the release stated. The Certificate of Achievement program encourages governments to prepare financial reports of the highest quality for the benefit of their citizens.

The program has gained widespread recognition as the premier indicator of excellence in governmental accounting and financial reporting. This latest award is for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2021.

The city’s annual Comprehensive Financial Report can be found at stcharlesil.gov/departments/finance.

“The city of St. Charles continues to be committed to following the highest standards when it comes to disclosure and financial reporting, following fiscally prudent policies and maintaining transparency and accountability,” St. Charles Finance Director Bill Hannah said in the release. “Our financial documents are always available online for anyone to access.”