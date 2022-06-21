Mill Creek water main break leaves 2,200 residents without water

BLACKBERRY TOWNSHIP – A water main break Tuesday morning at the Mill Creek Water Reclamation District, which has left 2,200 customers without water, is expected to be repaired by 4 p.m., an official said.

District engineer and operator Sheaffer & Roland Inc. has a crew working on it, administrator Stephanie Roye said.

She could not say what caused the break.

“Once the water pressure comes back on, there will be a boil order for the next 24 hours,” Roye said.

Customers will have to boil water for five minutes to be safe.

Sheaffer & Roland will put out a notice to Mill Creek residents when the boil order is lifted, Roye said.

The Mill Creek subdivision is in unincorporated Blackberry Township near Geneva.

The Mill Creek Water Reclamation District is an Illinois special district that provides potable water, sanitary services and stormwater management facilities to its residents and customers. The district is governed through its three appointed trustees and has no employees, according to its website, www.millcreekwrd.com.